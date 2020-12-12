Strong winds, heavy precipitation 'likely' as coastal storm approaches Wednesday

The National Weather Service says there is "increasing confidence a coastal storm will impact the region Wednesday."

As such, the Philadelphia region can likely expect strong winds and heavy precipitation.

With heavy precipitation on the horizon, the NWS has not been able to confirm which areas are expected to get hit the hardest with snow or rain.

The FOX 29 Weather Authority team's winter outlook forecasted 18 inches of snow in Philadelphia and its suburbs for the 2020-2021 winter season.

The seasonal snowfall will be much higher than last year's record low snowfall of .3 inches, but less than the average seasonal snowfall of 22.4 inches.

