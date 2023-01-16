Weather Authority: System to bring light showers to area Tuesday as mild temperatures continue

After a chilly Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend, light rain will move through the Delaware Valley before temperatures climb, continuing the trend of mild temperatures for January.

FOX 29's Sue Serio says precipitation from the west will bring rain to the area on Tuesday, but it won't be severe.

The next chance for more intense showers is Thursday, with rain moving in during the morning hours and lasting until Friday morning.

Rain will move in again on Sunday afternoon into Monday morning.

Tuesday's temperatures will remain in the 40s for most of the area, but throughout the week, temperatures will dip back and forth between the 40s and 50s.

_______

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

TUESDAY: Cloudy, a shower. High: 45, Low: 31

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, breezy. High: 54, Low: 41

THURSDAY: Rainy day. High: 47, Low: 39

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. High: 50, Low: 43

SATURDAY: Sunny, chilly. High: 44, Low: 34

SUNDAY: P.m. rain. High: 47, Low: 31

MONDAY: Showers around. High: 45, Low: 33