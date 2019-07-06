Tornado warning allowed to expire, severe weather remains a threat

The National Weather Service states the storm producing a Tornado warning for parts of Philadelphia, Delaware, Gloucester and Camden Counties has moved on. The warning has been allowed to expire. Severe weather remains a threat with several Severe Thunderstorm warnings issued for parts of Bucks County in Pennsylvania and Gloucester, Hunderton and Somerset Counties in New Jersey.

