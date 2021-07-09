Tropical Storm Elsa moves out of area after bringing heavy rain, gusting winds

Elsa remained a tropical storm as it moved through New Jersey Friday morning after reaching the area late Thursday night, bringing heavy rain, gusty winds, and even prompted some tornado warnings in parts of the Garden State.

Friday's early morning tornado warnings came as Elsa's center moved through southern parts of the Jersey Shore, where Tropical Storm Warnings had been in effect since Wednesday. The tornado warnings expired just before 4 a.m.

Overnight in coastal New Jersey, a 78 mph wind gust was recorded in Ludlam Bay, and a 71 mph gust was recorded in Beach Haven — both appeared to be "associated with nearby tornadoes," the National Hurricane Center said in a 5 a.m. update.

The hurricane center said rainfall totals between 2 to 4 inches were expected through Friday for eastern mid-Atlantic states and into New England. Isolated totals up to 6 inches were possible. There was a risk of considerable flash and urban flooding.

Elsa had maximum sustained winds of 50 mph, forecasters said. It was located 5 miles east of Atlantic City, New Jersey, and 175 miles southwest of Montauk Point, New York.

Elsa made landfall late Wednesday morning near Steinhatchee, Florida, about 75 miles southeast of Tallahassee, with maximum sustained winds estimated at 65 mph, the National Hurricane Center said.

The system was already blamed for one death in Florida on Wednesday. And Elsa previously sparked a damaging tornado in Georgia.

The storm has been tracking up the East Coast and had been forecasted to arrive in our region starting Thursday night.

Tropical storm warnings and flash flood watches along the southern portion of the Jersey Shore were lifted as Elsa moved out of the area and continued north. Warnings were still in effect later in the morning from northern New Jersey, up through Massachusetts.

Infrared satellite image of Tropical Storm Elsa Friday morning, July 9, 2021. (NOAA/NESDIS/STAR)

As daylight broke, Elsa moved out of the area quickly, traveling at about 31 miles per hour.

The tropical storm was expected to cross over the Northeast by the afternoon and move over Atlantic Canada by the night and Saturday. No significant change in strength was expected during the day, and Elsa is forecast to become a post-tropical cyclone by Friday night.

Despite Elsa's departure, the area is not completely out of the woods yet when it comes to rain, storms, and the possibility of isolated tornadoes.

Once Elsa moves out, a cold front moving in from the west could bring a few more showers and storms.

