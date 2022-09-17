Weather Authority: After comfortable Sunday night, summer hangs on for Monday

Summer weather is holding on for at least a couple more days, but a big change is in store for the end of the week.

Sunday night into Monday morning will be comfortable, with lows near 63, under mostly clear skies.

Monday is expected to feel like summer as temperatures reach 90. Keep that in mind as you head out for the Eagles home opener. FOX 29's Kathy Orr says Monday is expected to be the hottest day of the week, with very slim rain chances.

Tuesday and Wednesday will also be warm, as highs both days reach the mid 80s, under sunny skies. The change comes Thursday as a cold front approaches, bringing a threat for some thunderstorms.

Autumn weather makes its way into the forecast after that as temperatures continue to get cooler for the rest of the week.

Stay up to date with the weather in your area by using the free FOX 29 Weather Authority App.

___

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 66

MONDAY: Evening shower. High: 90, Low: 69

TUESDAY: Less humid. High: 86, Low: 63

WEDNESDAY: Humid again. High: 88, Low: 70

THURSDAY: A few storms. High: 84, Low: 55

FRIDAY: Sunny skies. High: 74, Low: 52

SATURDAY: Feeling like fall. High: 70; Low: 58