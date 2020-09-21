Weather Authority: Another cold night will usher in a warm first day of fall

Autumn continues to make its presence known in the Delaware Valley, in a preview of what conditions will bring in about a month.

FOX 29's Kathy Orr says the Delaware Valley and regions to the north are in for another cold night Monday night, with clear skies and very little wind, temperatures will drop into the upper 30s and mid 40s overnight.

The first day of fall promises to be dry with sunshine and temperatures in the low 70s across the region.

Come Wednesday, fall will be heating up as highs are expected to reach 80 degrees Wednesday, and the upper 70s both Thursday and Friday.

Taking a look at the weekend, expect highs in the mid-70s and low-80s Saturday and Sunday.

