Weather Authority: Beautiful Saturday with warm temps, mix of clouds and sun

The Philadelphia area is slated for a warm and pleasant Saturday with a mix of clouds and sunshine.

Temperatures will reach a high of 77 degrees.

Rain will return to the forecast Sunday, with scattered thunderstorms developing in the afternoon.

SATURDAY: A mix of clouds and sun. High: 77 Low: 59

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy in the morning followed by scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. High: 84 Low: 69

MONDAY: Clouds giving way to sun. High: 87 Low: 56

TUESDAY: More clouds than sun. High: 71 Low: 53

WEDNESDAY: Mix of sun and clouds. High: 74 Low: 58