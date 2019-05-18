Weather Authority: Beautiful Saturday with warm temps, mix of clouds and sun
PHILADELPHIA (FOX 29) - The Philadelphia area is slated for a warm and pleasant Saturday with a mix of clouds and sunshine.
Temperatures will reach a high of 77 degrees.
Rain will return to the forecast Sunday, with scattered thunderstorms developing in the afternoon.
SATURDAY: A mix of clouds and sun. High: 77 Low: 59
SUNDAY: Partly cloudy in the morning followed by scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. High: 84 Low: 69
MONDAY: Clouds giving way to sun. High: 87 Low: 56
TUESDAY: More clouds than sun. High: 71 Low: 53
WEDNESDAY: Mix of sun and clouds. High: 74 Low: 58