Weather Authority: Beautiful, seasonable conditions continue throughout the Delaware Valley

The pleasant conditions throughout the Delaware Valley will continue throughout the weekend.

High pressure is in control creating beautiful blue skies, comfortable and cool overnights and pleasant, comfortable temperatures in the daytime hours. Overnight into Thursday, clear skies will reign with temperatures dipping to the low to mid-60s.

Temperatures are expected to get a little warmer into the weekend, with highs closer to 90.

Rain chances are very small throughout the next seven days.

WEDNESDAY: Clear. Low: 64

THURSDAY: Sunny skies. High: 77, Low: 55

FRIDAY: Sunnyand beautiful. High: 81, Low: 60

SATURDAY: Another beauty. High: 85, Low: 65

SUNDAY: Sunny, warmer. High: 88, Low: 69

MONDAY: Warm, muggy. High: 88, Low: 70

TUESDAY: Warm, muggy. High: 87, Low: 68