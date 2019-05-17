Weather Authority: Chance of Friday storms before pleasant weekend

While you enjoy a beautiful day Friday, the FOX 29 Weather Authority will be keeping an eye on some thunderstorms expected to move through the area in the afternoon.

Temperatures are expected to reach 80 degrees Friday before parts of our area see rain and thunderstorms

The threat of storms will subside as we begin what should be a beautiful, warm weekend.

Saturday will be partly sunny with a high of 78, while Sunday will bring even more sun and highs in the mid-80s.

Sunday there will be a slight chance of some showers, but for the most part, you can expect a dry weekend.

