Weather Authority: Chance of more scattered storms Thursday afternoon

After severe storms moved through parts of the area Wednesday night, things should be drying out for most of the day Thursday.

Expect a warm and sunny morning with a high of 88 degrees Thursday.

Come Thursday evening, some will have their eyes on the skies as we face the potential for more scattered storms, though FOX 29’s Sue Serio says the risk is not as high as Wednesday.

Friday’s forecast should bring a repeat of Thursday with highs in the mid-80s, and the potential for more afternoon storms.

Then, as we turn our attention to the weekend, Saturday could also bring some pop-up storms with highs in the mid-80s, before we get back into the 90s again on Sunday.

