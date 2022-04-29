Weather Authority: Chilly Friday night ahead of pleasant weekend

Friday started cold, but the sunny skies provided warmth as temperatures rebounded into the low to mid 60s for the day.

Friday night into Saturday will be chilly, again, but not as cold, as temperatures will drop to upper 30s into the lower to mid 40s. And, it won’t take long for temps to rise Saturday, with sunny skies, the day should top out in the upper 60s.

Sunday will be equally nice, with highs approaching 70, before clouds move in, ahead of a system set to bring some rain into Monday morning.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Clear, winds diminishing. Low: 40

SATURDAY: Sunny, nice. High: 69, Low: 44

SUNDAY: Clouds increase. High: 71, Low: 52

MONDAY: Early showers. High: 69, Low: 51