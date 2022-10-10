Weather Authority: Chilly Monday morning ahead of sunny, pleasant start to the week

The frost is back this morning, but it won't last long on this beautiful fall day!

Temperatures in the 30s and 40s kick off Monday morning with quite the chill. However, the sun brings some warmer weather with the high of the day reaching 69 degrees!

A sunny and pleasant Monday makes way for a perfect fall Tuesday with temperatures reaching into the 70s and sunshine all day long.

That sun lasts until Thursday, when the Delaware Valley will see its first chance of rain for the week.

MONDAY: Sunny, pleasant. High: 69, Low: 45

TUESDAY: Sunny, nice. High: 73, Low: 49

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 72, Low: 51

THURSDAY: Occasional showers. High: 68, Low: 62

FRIDAY: Sunny, cooler. High: 64, Low: 53

SATURDAY: Sunny, pleasant. High: 64, Low: 46

SUNDAY: Sunny, pleasant. High: 66, Low: 47