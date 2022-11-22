Weather Authority: Chilly overnight gives way to beautiful Thanksgiving Day

Wednesday was a perfect travel day, ahead of the big holiday, with great weather for taking off to Grandmom’s or wherever you may be headed.

Overnight into Thursday morning, clear skies will allow temperatures to drop like a rocket, diving to the lower 30s.

During the day, the sun will shine bright as Thanksgiving is forecast to be a similar day to Wednesday, with temps reaching the mid to upper 50s.

If you’re shopping Friday, there will be showers early, followed by clearing skies and windy conditions for the afternoon. Not a washout, but a bit inconvenient, in the morning.

Saturday will be the better of the two weekend days, with sunny skies and highs in the mid 50s, though it will be windy.

Sunday will see rain, mainly in the afternoon. It will clear the area as the Eagles enter the second half of the game Sunday night. Temps will be mild, in the mid-50s.

___

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

WEDNESDAY: Clear skies. Low: 32

THURSDAY: Sunny, dry. High: 58, Low: 32

FRIDAY: Some showers. High: 52, Low: 38

SATURDAY: Sunny, windy. High: 54, Low: 42

SUNDAY: Rainy, chilly. High: 56, Low: 44

MONDAY: Sunny, windy. High: 52, Low: 32

TUESDAY: A nice day. High: 54, Low: 40