Weather Authority: Chilly start to Thursday ahead of afternoon sun and mild temps

Temperatures may have been below average on Wednesday, but lots of sunshine across the Delaware Valley made for a beautiful day.

Temperatures sat around 66 degrees in Philadelphia. Overnight temperatures will plummet into the 40s with northern parts of the region dropping into the 30s.

The near-freezing temps will cause a frost advisory for parts of Lehigh County with areas near the Poconos experiencing a freeze warning overnight into Thursday.

Thursday morning will start off with a chill with temperatures in the 40s and mostly sunny skies. By the afternoon, temperatures will climb into the 60s, which forecasters say is still below average, but the overhead sunshine will make things feel much less cool.

Thursday and Friday will stay dry until the weekend when spotty showers are expected to inconvenience the area Saturday evening.

Saturday's wet weather will dry out by Sunday as temperatures start to climb back into the upper 70s as we move into next week.

___

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

THURSDAY: Sunny and nice. High: 67, Low: 43

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. High: 72, Low: 48

SATURDAY: Late showers. High: 72, Low: 56

SUNDAY: Sunny, warm. High: 78, Low: 59

MONDAY: Sunny, warm. High: 78, Low: 58

TUESDAY: Stays nice. High: 74, Low: 51

WEDNESDAY: Sun to clouds. High: 76, Low: 48



