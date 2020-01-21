Expand / Collapse search

Weather Authority: Chilly start Wednesday before temperatures rebound

By FOX 29 staff
Published 
Updated 42 mins ago
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia area is slated for a chilly start Wednesday before temperatures rebound.

Temperatures will start out in the 30s Wednesday morning but by mid-afternoon temperatures will hit the 40s. 

The region will catch a break from precipitation until Saturday when temperatures will rise to nearly 50 degrees.

TUESDAY: Sunny. High: 36 Low: 21

WEDNESDAY: Sunny. High: 42 Low: 23

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 46 Low: 28

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. High: 49 Low: 35

SATURDAY: Rain. High: 48 Low: 35

