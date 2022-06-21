Weather Authority: Clouds take over first day of summer ahead of rainy days
PHILADELPHIA - Summer has officially started, and so has the summer weather!
Summer Solstice, the longest day of the year, began at 5:14 a.m. Tuesday and taking us all the way to sunset at 8:33 p.m.
Unfortunately, the sun didn't come with the first day of summer. Clouds with a small chance of showers is expected Tuesday as temperature reach a high of 83 degrees.
Keep that umbrella handy, because the rain is stick around a couple of days with more showers likely Monday and Tuesday.
The real summer weather is set to show up for the first weekend of summer with sun and 90-degree days!
___
TUESDAY: High: 83
WEDNESDAY: Some sun showers. High: 78, Low 67
THURSDAY: Chance of showers High: 80, Low: 65
FRIDAY: Sunny, warmer. High: 86, Low: 64
SATURDAY: Sunny, hot. High: 90, Low: 66
SUNDAY: Hot, humid. High: 90, Low: 69
MONDAY: Chance of storms. High: 81, Low: 73