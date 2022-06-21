Weather Authority: Clouds take over first day of summer ahead of rainy days

Summer has officially started, and so has the summer weather!

Summer Solstice, the longest day of the year, began at 5:14 a.m. Tuesday and taking us all the way to sunset at 8:33 p.m.

Unfortunately, the sun didn't come with the first day of summer. Clouds with a small chance of showers is expected Tuesday as temperature reach a high of 83 degrees.

Keep that umbrella handy, because the rain is stick around a couple of days with more showers likely Monday and Tuesday.

The real summer weather is set to show up for the first weekend of summer with sun and 90-degree days!

___

TUESDAY: High: 83

WEDNESDAY: Some sun showers. High: 78, Low 67

THURSDAY: Chance of showers High: 80, Low: 65

FRIDAY: Sunny, warmer. High: 86, Low: 64

SATURDAY: Sunny, hot. High: 90, Low: 66

SUNDAY: Hot, humid. High: 90, Low: 69

MONDAY: Chance of storms. High: 81, Low: 73