Weather Authority: Clouds thicken Friday night in adance of Saturday morning rain

Friday was definitely chilly, though the wind did not have the impact of earlier in the week.

Clouds thicken Friday night as rain begins to make its way into the area from the west early Saturday morning.

The rain will be heavy and steady, but it will move on out by Saturday afternoon, though the end of the rain will bring in more wind for Saturday night.

Just in time for the Birds, Sunday will see the wind die out, along with sunny skies. It will be cold at the Linc, with highs reaching the mid-40s.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Cloudy. Low: 36

SATURDAY: Rainy start. High: 58, Low: 34

SUNDAY: Chilly again. High: 44, Low: 28

MONDAY: Clouds increase. High: 48, Low: 38