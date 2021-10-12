Weather Authority: Cloudy Wednesday night will give way to a sunnier Thursday

Another mainly cloudy day is in the books for the Delaware Valley. Those seeing a quick burst of sunshine were lucky. The sun should make a more sustained appearance Thursday.

FOX 29’s Drew Anderson says Wednesday night will remain cloudy, though comfortable with temperatures dropping to the upper 60’s and settling into the upper 50’s and lower 60’s for the official low.

Thursday will start overcast with patchy fog, but the sun will break out by lunchtime, with skies clear just in time for Thursday night football at Lincoln Financial Field, where the Philadelphia Eagles are taking on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Temperatures should near the upper 70’s by kickoff, presenting perfect tailgating weather, as well as a good night for football.

Rain chances don’t enter the region until late Saturday as a cold front approaches.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Cloudy. Low: 63

THURSDAY: Warm for the Birds. High: 79, Low: 60

FRIDAY: Like summer. High: 81, Low: 64

SATURDAY: Showers with cold front. High: 79, Low: 51

