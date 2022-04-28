Weather Authority: Cold Thursday night, freeze warnings for most in the region

Tonight, it gets cold! Temps will be down in the 30s tonight, and many suburbs will be below freezing for a few hours. The National Weather Service has much of our area under a Freeze Warning, to give you a heads up in case you have plants outside that you'd like to cover up or bring in.

Even though the wind takes a break tonight, it's back in full force again on your Friday. We'll eventually grab highs in the low 60s in the afternoon, and, it is another super sunny day.

In fact, our sunny skies keeps rolling right through the weekend. What a welcomed change to have a stretch of sunny skies!

It'll finally be less windy on Saturday, and it's finally milder with highs near 70. We're near 70 again on Sunday.

Next week, the cloudy skies and showers are back for much of your seven-day forecast, so enjoy the sun while we got it!

___

THURSDAY NIGHT: Cold, clear skies. Low: 38

FRIDAY: Still windy. High: 62 Low: 40

SATURDAY: Still sunny. High: 68 Low: 40

SUNDAY: Clouds increase. High: 70 Low: 42