Weather Authority: Comfortable Thursday night gives way to pleasant Friday

The Delaware Valley saw a milder Thursday with sun and clouds. A nice day, with nicer days to look forward to.

Temperatures overnight into Friday should only dip to the upper 40s and FOX 29’s Kathy Orr says Friday should be a wonderful day to be outdoors, with temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s and sunny skies.

DOWNLOAD: Get the FOX 29 Weather Authority app

We’ll see a slight dip in temperatures on Saturday when highs fall back into the 60s.

By Sunday, conditions will feel more like summer with highs in the low 80s and mostly sunny skies.

___

THURSDAY NIGHT: Spotty showers. Low 48

FRIDAY: Sunny and breezy. High: 72, Low 48

SATURDAY: Cloudy, mild. High: 66, Low 50

Advertisement

SUNDAY: Temps sore. High 82, Low 51