Weather Authority: Comfortable Wednesday night leads into rainy first day of fall

The last full day of summer has been a beautiful one across the Delaware Valley, with highs in the low to mid 80s, under mainly sunny skies.

Thursday is a transition day as fall begins at 9:04 p.m.

Wednesday night will be comfortable with lows in the mid-60s to low 70s. It will be muggy, though and clouds will be on the increase.

Thursday’s high temperatures should reach the upper 70s, as a cold front makes its way through the region.

There could be a few spotty showers during the morning rush, but those won’t be a problem, as the main event will begin after 9 a.m.

The Lehigh Valley should see thunderstorms, and those storms should slide south and east and be off the shore by about 3 p.m.

Cape May County and southern Delaware face and isolated risk of severe weather as the storms make their way through.

Friday will feel like a fall day, with high winds and highs only reaching the mid-60s.

Anyone with shore plans, be aware, beginning Thursday, Hurricane Fiona is a Category 4 storm and, as is slides northward, will whip-up dangerous rip currents.

The weekend looks very nice.

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 71

THURSDAY: A few storms. High: 78, Low: 53

FRIDAY: Feeling like fall. High: 65, Low: 51

SATURDAY: Sunny, crisp. High: 72, Low: 56

SUNDAY: Staying nice. High: 79, Low: 61

MONDAY: Shower chance. High: 76, Low: 58

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 73, Low: 56