Weather Authority: Cooler than average Sunday night leads to beautiful Monday

Sunday was a gorgeous, almost fall-like day, despite the very windy conditions, with cool temperatures and the sun was bright.

Overnight into Monday, FOX 29's Kathy Orr says, winds will calm and temperatures will drop to near record lows. Temperatures will dip into the mid 50s in most places, with the Lehigh Valley seeing upper 40s for lows.

With a lot of June sunshine, Monday should see temps soar to the upper 70s to low 80s, making a pleasant day for heading in to work.

Rain chances begin to climb beginning Tuesday afternoon and could be heavy overnight into Wednesday. Rain chances remain through Thursday.

___

SUNDAY NIGHT: Clear skies. Low: 55

MONDAY: Still sunny. High: 82, Low: 61

TUESDAY: Some showers. High: 78, Low: 66

WEDNESDAY: PM chance. High: 79, Low: 65

THURSDAY: Still a chance. High: 83, Low: 66

FRIDAY: Sunnier skies. High: 85, Low: 68

SATURDAY: Warming up. High: 88, Low: 69