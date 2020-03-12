Weather Authority: Early showers, warm temperatures expected Friday

Don't forget the umbrella. Rain is moving into the area for your Friday morning commute.

A high of 70 is expected Friday to begin the weekend and dense cloud cover will remain. The rain will move out around noon.

Saturday and Sunday will provide a return to more seasonable weather. Saturday will be partly cloudy with highs in the 50s. Likewise, Sunday will be sunny and chilly with breezy conditions.

DOWNLOAD FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

___

FRIDAY: Morning rain, warm. High: 70, Low: 49

SATURDAY: Sunny, cooler. High: 55, Low: 39

Advertisement

SUNDAY: Breezy, chilly. High: 50, Low: 39