Weather Authority: Excessive Heat Warning in effect

.An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect from Wednesday through Sunday evening. Heat index values will be up to 110 degrees.

Scattered thunderstorms are in the forecast for Thursday.

Temperatures are forecasted to reach over 100 degrees by Saturday.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 96 Low: 76

THURSDAY: Scattered thunderstorms. High: 89 Low: 75

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 97 Low: 80

SATURDAY: Sunny. High: 101 Low: 81

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 98 Low: 78