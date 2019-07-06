Weather Authority: Excessive Heat Warning; scattered thunderstorms
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia area is slated for a hot and humid Saturday with scattered thunderstorms.
Scattered thunderstorms in the morning will give way to a mainly cloudy afternoon with thunderstorms likely. Gusty winds and small hail are possible.
An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect through 7 p.m. Saturday. Heat index values will be around 100 degrees Saturday afternoon through the early evening.
Temperatures are forecasted to stay in the low 90s and upper-80s for the majority of the week.
SATURDAY: Thunderstorms. High: 90 Low: 77
SUNDAY: Scattered thunderstorms. High: 84 Low: 69
MONDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 86 Low: 68
TUESDAY: Sunny. High: 89 Low: 68
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 91 Low: 71