Weather Authority: First day of July brings brief break from oppressive heat

July will get off to a beautiful start Monday as we get a brief break from the oppressive heat we saw last week.

Expect high temperatures in the mid-80s Monday with plenty of sunshine.

There could be some big changes in the forecast as we get later into the week, with temperatures expected to rise once again.

On Tuesday temperatures will be climbing back into the 90s, and they could stay there into the weekend.

Along with the rising temperatures comes and increased risk of pop-up showers and storms each day this week.