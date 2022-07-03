Weather Authority: Fourth of July conditions to be sunny, seasonable for festivities and fireworks

FOX 29's Sue Serio is giving the Independence Day forecast a 10 out of 10.

Forecasters say the day will be full of sun and warm temperatures.

Conditions are expected to stay dry and perfect for Fourth of July fireworks across the Delaware Valley.

Temperatures will begin in the mid and low 50s to the low 60s Monday before rising to the 80s throughout the day.

Looking ahead, a change in the direction of the wind will cause humidity to return to the area Tuesday.

Pop up rain and storms will also pass through the Delaware Valley on Tuesday.

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

MONDAY: Independence Day. High: 88

TUESDAY: PM storm chance. High: 90, Low: 67

WEDNESDAY: Hot, humid. High: 92, Low: 75

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. High: 85, Low: 72

FRIDAY: Showers around. High: 83, Low: 71

SATURDAY: Morning showers. High: 84, Low: 70

SUNDAY: Sunny, warm. High: 84, Low: 66