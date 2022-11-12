Weather Authority: Freeze Warning for Delaware Valley as first blast of cold air envelopes region

Get the coats ready, because winter weather is coming!

Temperatures take a major drop Sunday, dipping into the 40s for some parts of the Delaware Valley.

Cloudy skies and wind won't offer much relief throughout the day, heading into even colder temperatures for the rest of the week. Monday morning will likely see freezing temperatures for portions of the Delaware Valley that have not seen a freeze this season.

The National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Warning for the area Monday at midnight through Monday morning.

Additionally, Camden County has issued a Code Blue advisory for the county beginning Sunday night and stretching into Tuesday morning. Anyone in need of emergency assistance because of the cold, should dial 211.

Monday should see plenty of sun during the day before a very chilly Eagles Monday night game where temperatures will hover in the mid 30s throughout the game.

The cold is here to stay all week, bouncing between sunny and windy days as temperatures stay in the 40s during the day, and 30s at night.

SUNDAY: Much colder. High: 52, Low: 46

MONDAY: Cold for the Birds. High: 48, Low: 36

TUESDAY: Becoming cloudy. High: 48, Low: 32

WEDNESDAY: Some showers. High: 50, Low: 42

THURSDAY: Windy again. High: 46, Low: 38

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. High: 46 Low: 34

SATURDAY: Sunny and cold. High: 44 Low: 29s