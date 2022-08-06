Weather Authority: Heat persists through beginning of the week

Saturday proved humid and with highs in the upper 80s, it felt so much warmer than that.

Overnight into Sunday should be, mostly cloudy, humid and warm as temperatures only dip to the upper 70s.

Sunday will be hot and humid and the chance for pop-up storms is greater. Not everyone will see storms and any rain activity fizzles out by midnight.

Monday will be hotter, still and drier. A Heat Advisory is in effect until Monday at 8 p.m.

Relief from the heat should arrive Wednesday, as temperatures drop into the 80s into next weekend.

___

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, warm. Low: 77

SUNDAY: Evening storms. High: 92, Low: 76

MONDAY: Evening storms. High: 94, Low: 78

TUESDAY: Evening storms. High: 96, Low: 78

WEDNESDAY: Evening storms. High: 86, Low: 78

THURSDAY: A few storms. High: 86, Low: 70

FRIDAY: Less humid. High: 84, Low: 66