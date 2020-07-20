Weather Authority: Heat remains for the next several days

The Delaware Valley experiences a hot day with temperatures in the mid to upper nineties across the region. Lewes, Delaware managed to hit 100 degrees by late afternoon.

While nightfall may bring some brief relief, temperatures are expected to reach the 90s on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday as well.

Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon may see some pop-up showers.

