Weather Authority: High Wind Warning remains in effect until 7 p.m.; Tornado Watch canceled

A High Wind Warning remains in effect through 7 p.m. Monday, with the possibility of wind gusts reaching 70 mph.

A Tornado Watch for most the area has been canceled after leaving widespread damage throughout the area. Thousands of utility customers in Pennsylvania and New Jersey were without power Monday as severe storms knocked down trees and utility lines across the region.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

RELATED: Thousands without power as storms roar through Delaware Valley

A viewer photo captures a tree down in Morton, Pennsylvania.

Sun and clouds will return on Tuesday, though temperatures will take a dip with a high of 58 degrees.

Precipitation is expected to return to the forecast by Wednesday in the form of some morning showers.

Advertisement

___

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 58 Low: 41

WEDNESDAY: AM showers. High: 51 Low: 39

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 53 Low: 37

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. High: 57 Low: 39

___

WATCH LIVE: Watch live newscasts and replays anytime at https://www.fox29.com/live