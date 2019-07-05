Weather Authority: Hot, humid weekend slated for region

Humidity will make seasonable temperatures feel much more intense Friday, as the heat index will reach the mid-90s across the Philadelphia region. A chance of scattered showers could help cool things down.

The heat can be felt in the morning and will continue to grow through the afternoon and into the early evening hours. By 11 a.m. thermometers in Philadelphia will reach 83 and peak at 89. Conditions outside will feel much hotter, as the humidity will manipulate temperatures into the mid-90s by 4 p.m.

Cloud cover could help usher in a pop-up shower by early evening. FOX 29's Scott Williams says the most likely time to see some precipitation is between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Conditions will follow a similar pattern throughout the weekend. Saturday and Sunday will be in the mid-80s and humid, with the threat of a pop-up shower. Luckily, the threat of rain is not strong enough to spoil Fourth of July weekend gatherings.

Friday: Hot, pop-up showers possible. High: 89, Low: 75

Saturday: Hot, scattered storms. High: 87, Low: 75

Sunday: Slight chance of rain, mild. High: 86, Low: 75

Monday: Partly sunny. High: 85, Low: 69