Weather Authority: Humid, rainy Monday with strong PM storms

The Philadelphia area is slated for a messy, muggy Monday with humid and stormy conditions.

Temperatures will reach a high of 83 degrees. Partly cloudy skies in the morning will give way to likely thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. A few storms may be severe.

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect from 12 p.m. Monday through 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Rain is expected to dominate the forecast next week. Thunderstorms are currently expected Monday through Thursday. Rainfall is expected Friday.

MONDAY: PM thunderstorms. High: 83 Low: 69

TUESDAY: Thunderstorms. High: 79 Low: 68

WEDNESDAY: Scattered thunderstorms. High: 80 Low: 68

THURSDAY: Scattered thunderstorms. High: 84 Low: 69

FRIDAY: AM showers. High: 81 Low: 62