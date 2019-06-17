Weather Authority: Humid, rainy Monday with strong PM storms
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia area is slated for a messy, muggy Monday with humid and stormy conditions.
Temperatures will reach a high of 83 degrees. Partly cloudy skies in the morning will give way to likely thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. A few storms may be severe.
A Flash Flood Watch is in effect from 12 p.m. Monday through 6 a.m. Tuesday.
Rain is expected to dominate the forecast next week. Thunderstorms are currently expected Monday through Thursday. Rainfall is expected Friday.
MONDAY: PM thunderstorms. High: 83 Low: 69
TUESDAY: Thunderstorms. High: 79 Low: 68
WEDNESDAY: Scattered thunderstorms. High: 80 Low: 68
THURSDAY: Scattered thunderstorms. High: 84 Low: 69
FRIDAY: AM showers. High: 81 Low: 62