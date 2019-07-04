Weather Authority: Humidity, pop up showers slated for Fourth of July

A hot and humid Fourth of July with a chance of pop up showers is slated for the Philadelphia area.

The heat will be felt throughout most of the region during the early morning hours. Morning temperatures will sit in the 70s and rise to 90 by afternoon hours. There will be a 40% chance of a brief pop up shower between 2 p.m. through 8 p.m. However, the threat of rain and clouds should be gone by the time firework displays are set to kick off. The humidity will remain during the evening hours with temperatures forecasted to sit in the 80s.

Those celebrating Fourth of July down the shore can look forward to a high of 85 with a mixture of sun and clouds. The threat of a passing shower dissipates to 20% along the Jersey coast, making for terrific beach conditions.

Friday into the weekend will be cooler across the Delaware Valley, as temperatures will drop back into the mid-80s. Scattered storms could move through the parts of the region, but spotty showers will not spoil Fourth of July weekend plans.

Thursday: Hot, pop-up showers. High: 90, Low: 73

Friday: Mild, scattered storms. High: 87, Low: 73

Saturday: Mild, scattered storms. High: 87, Low: 75

Sunday: Sun and clouds, spotty showers. High: 84, Low: 75