Weather Authority: Increasing clouds, cooler temperatures for Saturday

Cloud cover increases Saturday, but temperatures will return to a much more seasonable level.

A high of 56 is expected in the city and surrounding regions. Sunday will feature similar conditions but may feel slightly colder thanks to a steady breeze.

DOWNLOAD FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

A seasonable work week is ahead with a steady mix of sun and clouds. The FOX 29 Weather Authority is monitoring some potential rain on St. Patrick's Day. Stay up to date with the latest forecast and weather alerts by downloading the FOX 29 Weather Authority app.

___

Saturday: Sunny, cooler. High: 56, Low: 39

Sunday: Breezy, chilly. High: 53, Low: 40

Advertisement

Monday: Still chilly. High: 50, Low: 31

Tuesday: A few showers. High: 59, Low: 37