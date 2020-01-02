Weather Authority: Mild and rainy Friday ahead

Philadelphia and surrounding counties are slated for a mild and rainy Friday and Saturday.

Temperatures will be in the low 50s. Expect clouds and rain to move into the region overnight and into Friday morning with a high of 52. Steadier rain will hang around for most of Saturday, but move out of the area in time for the Eagles playoff game on Sunday.

Thursday: Sunny, mild. High: 50

Friday: Clouds, morning rain. High: 52, Low: 42

Saturday: Rainy day. High: 52, Low: 46

Sunday: Sunny, windy. High: 42, Low: 35

Monday: Sunny, chilly. High: 44, Low: 32

