Expand / Collapse search

Weather Authority: Mild and rainy Friday ahead

By
Published 
Updated 2 hours ago
Weather
FOX 29 Philadelphia

FOX 29 Weather Authority: 7-Day Forecast (Thursday update)

FOX 29's Scott Williams has the forecast.

PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia and surrounding counties are slated for a mild and rainy Friday and Saturday. 

DOWNLOAD FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

Temperatures will be in the low 50s. Expect clouds and rain to move into the region overnight and into Friday morning with a high of 52. Steadier rain will hang around for most of Saturday, but move out of the area in time for the Eagles playoff game on Sunday.

____

Thursday: Sunny, mild. High: 50

Friday: Clouds, morning rain. High: 52, Low: 42

Saturday: Rainy day. High: 52, Low: 46

Sunday: Sunny, windy. High: 42, Low: 35

Monday: Sunny, chilly. High: 44, Low: 32

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP