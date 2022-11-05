Weather Authority: Mild overnight ahead of record-breaking Monday warmth

The normal high for this time of year is 59 degrees and with the high Sunday reaching 77 degrees, the Delaware Valley is enjoying very pleasant conditions.

It is coming to an end soon.

Overnight, into Monday, conditions should remain mild, with lows dipping to the mid-60s, and perhaps a spotty shower.

Monday could see record warmth. The high is forecasted at 76 degrees and the record is 76 degrees, so it seems likely to at least tie.

Tuesday should bring a rude awakening as temperatures won’t make it out of the 50s, with windy conditions. It will be sunny, but brisk.

The week will see temps climb again, only to bottom out next weekend.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Spotty shower. Low: 65

MONDAY: Sun, warm. High: 76, Low: 45

TUESDAY: Election Day. High: 59, Low: 40

WEDNESDAY: Cold start. High: 60, Low: 41

THURSDAY: Sunny, pleasant. High: 68, Low: 52

FRIDAY: Rain. High: 70; Low: 61

SATURDAY: Showers, cool. High: 63, Low: 38