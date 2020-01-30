Weather Authority: Mild, pleasant Friday ahead

The Philadelphia area is slated for a mild and pleasant Friday before a big warmup next week.

Temperatures will reach the high 40s Friday before some rain moves in on Saturday. A few showers are expected but it won't be a washout.

Sunshine will return Sunday and create seasonable conditions for the big game, with highs in the mid-40s and lows bottoming out at 33.

High temperatures next week could reach the low 60s.

Thursday: Sunny, chillier. High: 40

Friday: Increasing clouds. High: 47, Low: 29

Saturday: Morning rain possible. High: 50, Low: 35

Sunday: Partly sunny. High: 47, Low: 33