Expand / Collapse search

Weather Authority: Mild, pleasant Friday ahead

By
Published 
Updated 1 hour ago
Weather
FOX 29 Philadelphia

FOX 29 Weather Authority: 7-Day Forecast (Thursday update)

FOX 29's Kathy Orr and Scott Williams have the forecast.

PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia area is slated for a mild and pleasant Friday before a big warmup next week. 

DOWNLOAD FOX 29's WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

Temperatures will reach the high 40s Friday before some rain moves in on Saturday. A few showers are expected but it won't be a washout. 

Sunshine will return Sunday and create seasonable conditions for the big game, with highs in the mid-40s and lows bottoming out at 33. 

High temperatures next week could reach the low 60s.

___

Thursday: Sunny, chillier. High: 40

Friday: Increasing clouds. High: 47, Low: 29

Saturday: Morning rain possible. High: 50, Low: 35

Sunday: Partly sunny. High: 47, Low: 33