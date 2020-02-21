Weather Authority: Mild temperatures return for weekend

The freezing temperatures will move out by Saturday and much milder conditions will be felt across the region with a high of 50.

Sunday will be the best day of the weekend with clear skies and a high of 55. The mild temperatures will peak on Monday with increasing clouds and a high of 57 before rain moves into the area Tuesday.

Saturday: Breezy, mild. High: 50, Low: 25

Sunday: Sunny, pleasant. High: 55, Low: 29

Monday: Partly cloudy, milder. High: 57, Low: 43