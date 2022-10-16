Weather Authority: Monday starts the week with evening rain ahead of cold overnight temperatures

Monday will be seasonable, but with rainy conditions ahead of Tuesday, which forecasters say could be the coldest morning of the season.

Temperatures throughout the day will linger in the upper 50s to mid-60s for most of the Delaware Valley.

A cold front will bring downpours to the area in the evening, making for a messy commute home between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.

The cold front will cause Tuesday morning's temperatures to be in the 30s and 40s across the area, according to FOX 29's Sue Serio.

Temperatures will warm up throughout the day, but will return to near-freezing Tuesday night.

Looking ahead, low temperatures will remain in the 40s all week long, but the weekend is expected to be sunny with conditions in the 70s.

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

MONDAY: High: 68

TUESDAY: High: 58, Low: 43

WEDNESDAY: High: 56, Low: 39

THURSDAY: High: 58, Low: 41

FRIDAY: High: 63, Low: 40

SATURDAY: High: 70, Low: 45

SUNDAY: High: 72, Low: 49