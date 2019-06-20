Weather Authority: More rain on the way for final day of spring

After overnight downpours brought several inches of rain to parts of our area overnight we’re expecting to see more of the same throughout the day.

Storms moved through the area after midnight bringing thunder, lightning, and torrential downpours.

More than four inches of rain fell in Philadelphia after midnight, while areas like Reading saw more than two inches in that same span.

Later this afternoon, expect to see more pop-up showers and storms that could bring even more soaking rain.

Flash flood watches are in effect in most of the area until 1 a.m.

Some relief may be on the way Friday with a chance of rain in the morning, before conditions are expected to clear up for the first day of summer.

