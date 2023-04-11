Weather Authority: Morning showers making way for partly sunny, seasonable Monday

Monday is off to a wet start, making way for a day with cooler temperatures and some afternoon sun.

FOX 29's Sue Serio says a cold front drove the moisture through the area during the morning hours.

By the afternoon, sunshine will cause temperatures to rise to the 60s, temperatures that are seasonable for this time of year.

Temperatures will drop into the 40s overnight ahead of Tuesday, which will also see blustery winds.

Last week saw temperatures peak in the 80s, and temperatures are set to return to the 80s by Thursday and Friday.

_____

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

MONDAY: High: 68, Low: 58

TUESDAY: High: 58, Low: 47

WEDNESDAY: High: 66, Low: 42

THURSDAY: High: 80, Low: 47

FRIDAY: High: 86, Low: 58

SATURDAY: High: 78, Low: 62

SUNDAY: High: 66, Low: 53