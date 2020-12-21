Weather Authority: Mostly cloudy, seasonable first day of winter Monday

A cloudy day lies ahead for the region Monday.

While areas of fog are expected to persist around the region, FOX 29's Sue Serio warns that there will also be icy spots to be on the watch for possibly.

Millville, Wildwood, and Lancaster are expected to be the foggiest areas in the region.

Temperatures in the early part of the week should be in the low to mid 40s, with a high Christmas Eve forecasted in the upper 50s. An artic front will move in late in the day, brining heavy rain, gusty wind and a rumble of thunder.

Cold air will rush in behind that system overnight into Christmas Day, bringing light snow in the early part of the holiday.

For the latest forecasts and conditions, download the FOX 29 Weather Authority app.

Advertisement

____

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest newsletter