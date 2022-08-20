Weather Authority: Much-needed rain to move in Sunday night into Monday

Sunday was an overall cloudy day, unless you were down at the shore. Temperatures were comfortable with highs in the mid-80s, except at the shore, where sea breezes kept temperatures in the upper-70s.

Overnight Sunday into Monday much-needed rain should move into the region. Showers will end in the morning and the area could see sunshine before a round of potential storms later in the afternoon. Temperatures Monday should reach into the 80s.

Tuesday will see partly cloudy skies to start, until the afternoon when more spotty showers should move through. Temperatures Tuesday should top out in the mid-80s.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Overnight rain. Low: 71

MONDAY: More showers. High: 85, Low: 72

TUESDAY: Showers, a storm. High: 85, Low: 71

WEDNESDAY: Sun, warm. High: 89, Low: 71

THURSDAY: Hot, humid. High: 93, Low: 73

FRIDAY: Still hot. High: 89, Low: 73

SATURDAY: Still humid. High: 89, Low: 71