Weather Authority: Overnight temperatures drop as cold air moves in across Delaware Valley

The next seven days will be cold, below average for this time of year, so it’s time to bundle up.

After a high Wednesday of 50 degrees, temperatures will drop, under a clear sky, to the upper 20s to low 30s, making it feel more like January.

While the sun will shine, Thursday’s high will struggle to reach the mid-40s and that is the trend for the next five days.

Camden County has issued a Code Blue Advisory until at least November 22.

Overnight lows remain cold for the next week, though highs begin to moderate by next Tuesday, if the forecast holds out.

Looking ahead, Thanksgiving, so far, looks pleasant, though some rain may encroach Black Friday.

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 32

THURSDAY: Sunny, chilly. High: 46, Low: 30

FRIDAY: Fall chill. High: 44, Low: 29

SATURDAY: Sunny and cold. High: 42, Low: 29

SUNDAY: Sunny and cold. High: 39, Low: 25

MONDAY: Still cold. High: 42, Low: 29

TUESDAY: Cold start. High: 50, Low: 29