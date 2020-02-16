Expand / Collapse search

Weather Authority: Partly sunny skies and mild temperatures greet Presidents Day

PHILADELPHIA - Presidents Day should be comfortable, with sunny skies and mild temperatures hovering in the upper 40's to mid 50's across the region.

Precipitation returns to the forecast by Tuesday.

Temperatures will dip into the mid-40's by Wednesday.

___ 

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 48 Low: 32

MONDAY: Sunny, nice. High: 49 Low: 31

TUESDAY: Rain likely. High: 50 Low: 36

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 46 Low: 39

THURSDAY: Sunny. High: 37 Low: 29

___

