Weather Authority: Partly sunny skies and mild temperatures greet Presidents Day

Presidents Day should be comfortable, with sunny skies and mild temperatures hovering in the upper 40's to mid 50's across the region.

Precipitation returns to the forecast by Tuesday.

Temperatures will dip into the mid-40's by Wednesday.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 48 Low: 32

MONDAY: Sunny, nice. High: 49 Low: 31

TUESDAY: Rain likely. High: 50 Low: 36

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 46 Low: 39

THURSDAY: Sunny. High: 37 Low: 29

