Weather Authority: A cold Tuesday night will give way to pleasant, mild Wednesday

It will be a seasonably cold overnight with lows around freezing.

Highs to kick off December 1st should top out right around average Wednesday with a high of 51.

Clouds increase during the day with light showers expected overnight Wednesday as a warm front moves through.

By Thursday expect highs to soar around 60 degrees. It turns cooler headed into the weekend with highs in the upper 40s.

For the latest forecasts and conditions, download the FOX 29 Weather Authority app.

____

TUESDAY NIGHT: . Low: 35

WEDNESDAY: Partly Sunny. High: 51, Low: 42

THURSDAY: Above average. High: 60, Low: 45

FRIDAY: Breezy, cooler. High: 50, Low: 38

____

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter