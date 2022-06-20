Weather Authority: 'Picture perfect' Monday could lead to some mid-week downpours

The intense summer heat has not fully made its way to the Delaware Valley as Monday's blue skies were accompanied by some cool breezes.

Temperatures overnight will drop into the 50s as clouds roll in a mild and cloudy Tuesday. Showers are expected to begin Tuesday night around 10:00 p.m.

A warm front and some rain showers is making its way to the Delaware Valley on Wednesday as possible downpours are expected in the afternoon.

The end of the week we can expect a chance of showers or thunderstorms, but the weekend will be dry and warm with temperatures in the upper 80s.

TUESDAY: Cloudy. High: 80, Low: 61

WEDNESDAY: Scattered showers. High: 79, Low 68

THURSDAY: Still a chance of showers. High: 84, Low: 68

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. High: 84, Low: 68

SATURDAY: Sunny and warm. High: 87, Low: 67

SUNDAY: Stays warm. High: 87, Low: 70