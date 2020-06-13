Weather Authority: Pleasant, sunny conditions continue Sunday

Expect the pleasant and sunny conditions felt throughout the Delaware Valley on Saturday to continue for the next several days.

Temperatures will dip into the 70s on Sunday with sunshine and calm winds. Clear skies will become partly cloudy as the day progresses in Philadelphia.

Shore conditions will be slightly cooler than most of the region. A high of 69 degrees is expected at the beach on Sunday with mostly sunny skies.

The favorable conditions will continue to start the week on Monday. Temperatures will stay below 80 with sun and increasing clouds.

Nearly identical weather days are slated for Tuesday and Wednesday, as temperatures return to the 80s with mostly cloudy skies. The FOX 29 Weather Authority is tracking some potential late-week rain on Thursday and Friday.

___

Advertisement

SUNDAY: Sunny, comfy. High: 77, Low: 57

MONDAY: Sun to clouds. High: 78, Low: 58

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. High: 80, Low: 59

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. High: 81, Low: 59

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP