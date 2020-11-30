Weather Authority: Powerful storms cause damage, flooding across Delaware Valley

Severe storms swept across the Delaware Valley prompting several tornado warnings as most of the region was under a tornado watch most of the day Monday.

The system packed strong winds and heavy downpours, which led to damage, flooding across the area.

Beaver Dam Road at Birdell Road in Honey Brook, Chester County, is currently shut down due to flooding.

The Honey Brook Fire Company reported their second water rescue of the day on Beaver Dam Road Monday night. Commuters should avoid Beaver Dam, Icedale, S Birdell, and Park roads.

A downed tree caused traffic delays Monday afternoon northbound between Street Road and Pleasant Grove Road in Westtown Township, Chester County.

Strong winds knocked down a tree totaling a car in Westtown Township parked in a development.

The rain has moved out of the area, but there's a chance for a lingering shower.

Tuesday will bring some more sunshine as we kick off the month of December, but temperatures will start to plummet back into the 40s.

